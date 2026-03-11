HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Reliance to invest in new oil refinery in Texas: Trump

Reliance to invest in new oil refinery in Texas: Trump

By Yoshita Singh
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 11, 2026 12:38 IST

x

He said the deal is 'the biggest in the US history' and 'a massive win for American workers, energy and the great people of South Texas'.

Reliance to invest in Texas refinery

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Key Points

  • Donald Trump said Reliance Industries will invest in a new oil refinery project in Texas, calling it a historic $300 billion deal.
  • The refinery is planned at the Port of Brownsville.
  • Trump said it would boost US energy production and create thousands of jobs.
  • The project is linked to America First Refining, which said it received a major investment from a 'global supermajor' energy firm but did not name Reliance in its statement.
  • Reliance Industries has not yet officially confirmed the investment, though the refinery is expected to break ground in the second quarter of 2026.

United States President Donald Trump has said that India's Reliance Industries will make an investment in a new oil refinery being opened in Texas, thanking the company and 'our partners in India' for the deal.

Describing it as a 'historic $300 billion deal', Trump in a social media post on Tuesday said the project is being enabled by his administration's 'America First agenda'.

He said the deal is 'the biggest in the US history' and 'a massive win for American workers, energy and the great people of South Texas'.

However, there has been no official communication from Reliance Industries on the deal so far.

"Thank you to our partners in India, and their largest privately held energy company, Reliance, for this tremendous investment," Trump said.

New refinery will generate thousands of jobs: Trump

Trump said the new refinery at the Port of Brownsville will fuel US markets, strengthen national security, boost American energy production, and generate thousands of jobs.

A press release by America First Refining (AFR) said that it received a nine-figure investment in February from a 'global supermajor' at a 10-figure valuation.

AFR said it also 'signed a binding 20-year offtake term sheet with the same global supermajor that secures commitments to purchase, process, and distribute American-produced energy exclusively sourced from American shale oil'.

The press release did not mention Reliance Industries or specify the amount it plans to invest in the project.

The company said it plans to break ground on the refinery in the second quarter of 2026.

 
Yoshita Singh New York/Washington, DC
Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Suddenly, LPG Supply Stopped On Sunday'
'Suddenly, LPG Supply Stopped On Sunday'
Now 25 Day Wait To Book Gas Cylinder
Now 25 Day Wait To Book Gas Cylinder
Iran Missiles Hit Israel
Iran Missiles Hit Israel
Why Regime Change Hasn't Happened In Iran
Why Regime Change Hasn't Happened In Iran
'War Is Brutal. At Sea, Even More Brutal'
'War Is Brutal. At Sea, Even More Brutal'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Hardik Pandya Lands in Mumbai With GF Mahieka After T20 WC Triumph1:04

Hardik Pandya Lands in Mumbai With GF Mahieka After T20...

All Eyes on Palak Muchhal at the Power Creator Awards 20261:12

All Eyes on Palak Muchhal at the Power Creator Awards 2026

'Govt Has Bent Before the US', Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre Over LPG Crisis3:55

'Govt Has Bent Before the US', Priyanka Gandhi Slams...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO