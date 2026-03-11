Reliance to invest in new oil refinery in Texas: Trump

He said the deal is 'the biggest in the US history' and 'a massive win for American workers, energy and the great people of South Texas'.

Key Points Donald Trump said Reliance Industries will invest in a new oil refinery project in Texas, calling it a historic $300 billion deal.

The refinery is planned at the Port of Brownsville.

Trump said it would boost US energy production and create thousands of jobs.

The project is linked to America First Refining, which said it received a major investment from a 'global supermajor' energy firm but did not name Reliance in its statement.

Reliance Industries has not yet officially confirmed the investment, though the refinery is expected to break ground in the second quarter of 2026.

United States President Donald Trump has said that India's Reliance Industries will make an investment in a new oil refinery being opened in Texas, thanking the company and 'our partners in India' for the deal.

Describing it as a 'historic $300 billion deal', Trump in a social media post on Tuesday said the project is being enabled by his administration's 'America First agenda'.

He said the deal is 'the biggest in the US history' and 'a massive win for American workers, energy and the great people of South Texas'.

However, there has been no official communication from Reliance Industries on the deal so far.

"Thank you to our partners in India, and their largest privately held energy company, Reliance, for this tremendous investment," Trump said.

New refinery will generate thousands of jobs: Trump

Trump said the new refinery at the Port of Brownsville will fuel US markets, strengthen national security, boost American energy production, and generate thousands of jobs.

A press release by America First Refining (AFR) said that it received a nine-figure investment in February from a 'global supermajor' at a 10-figure valuation.

AFR said it also 'signed a binding 20-year offtake term sheet with the same global supermajor that secures commitments to purchase, process, and distribute American-produced energy exclusively sourced from American shale oil'.

The press release did not mention Reliance Industries or specify the amount it plans to invest in the project.

The company said it plans to break ground on the refinery in the second quarter of 2026.