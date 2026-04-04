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Home  » News » Why Akali Leader Quit, Alleging 'Agencies' Collusion

Why Akali Leader Quit, Alleging 'Agencies' Collusion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

April 04, 2026 22:30 IST

Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar's resignation from the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) has ignited a political firestorm, with accusations of collusion and conspiracy rocking the Akali Dal faction.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Punjab Kings/X

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Punjab Kings/X

Key Points

  • Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar resigned from the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), alleging the party is a conspiracy to weaken the Shiromani Akali Dal.
  • Brar accused SAD (Punar Surjit) leaders Giani Harpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh Ayali of misleading the Sikh community and colluding with external agencies.
  • Brar claimed the party was formed under the guise of serving the Sikh community but was actually orchestrated by central agencies and the AAP government.
  • Manpreet Singh Ayali refuted the allegations, stating the party is selflessly working for the welfare of the Sikh community and the progress of Punjab.
  • Ayali asserted that the party remains committed to its cause despite the resignation and accusations.

Rebel Akali leader Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar on Saturday quit the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), a breakaway faction of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Announcing his resignation from the primary membership and all other positions in the party in a Facebook post, Brar accused SAD (Punar Surjit) president Giani Harpreet Singh and Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali of misleading the 'Panth' (Sikh community) by "joining hands with agencies".

 

Brar is the son of former Punjab minister late Tota Singh.

SAD (Punar Surjit) was formed last year by rebel Akali leaders, who were against the leadership of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Accusations of Conspiracy

In the Facebook post, Brar dubbed the SAD (Punar Surjit) a conspiracy hatched by "the central agencies and the AAP government to weaken" the Panth's representative body, the Shiromani Akali Dal.

"A big conspiracy was hatched by some people using the name of the Akal Takht Sahib by making the 'Panth' emotional, which was later named SAD (Punar Surjit). As time went by, I realised these things," he claimed.

"Manpreet Singh Ayali played a role in trapping us, as ours is a panthic family, prompting me to join the party (SAD Punar Surjit). But whenever it came to the interest of the Panth and Punjab, Ayali did not utter a word.

"He would step forward only to speak against the Shiromani Akali Dal, but never uttered a word against the government," Brar said.

He also targeted SAD (Punar Surjit) president Harpreet Singh, alleging that he used the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, to make every effort to "finish" the SAD at the instance of "central agencies".

"Giani Harpreet Singh would speak only when he got a signal from Delhi. I saw all this happening, but now my conscience does not allow me to hide it from the Panth," Brar said.

He also said that he regretted becoming a part of the SAD (Punar Surjit), which was formed to "weaken" the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Ayali's Response

Reacting to Brar's allegations, Ayali said that in politics, levelling charges is the easiest thing, while the most difficult thing is to stand firm on the path of truth.

"We had said earlier, and we repeat it â we have come out selflessly for the welfare of the Panth and the progress of Punjab, following the orders of the Akal Takht. We don't seek any position or chair, but attempt to restore the dignity of the great institutions of the nation," Ayali said.

"Sometimes, our own people leave the path of truth, but our determination remains as firm as a rock. We do not care who stands with us and who does not. But we will continue to stand firm for the interests of the 'Panth' and Punjab," Ayali said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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