News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Ready to answer after March 12': Kejriwal replies to ED

'Ready to answer after March 12': Kejriwal replies to ED

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 04, 2024 10:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his reply to the latest Enforcement Directorate summons related to the excise policy case has expressed readiness to appear before the agency through video-conferencing after March 12, government sources said on Monday.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: @ArvindKejriwal/X

Kejriwal has so far skipped multiple summonses of the ED, calling them illegal and asking the agency to wait as the matter was in court.

 

The chief minister reiterated that the summonses are "illegal" but still he was ready to answer the questions by the probe agency, the sources said.

Kejriwal also has to appear before a city court on March 16. The court has sought his personal appearance in a complaint case filed by the ED over skipping of its summonses by the him.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP Wants Kejriwal In Jail For A Long Time
BJP Wants Kejriwal In Jail For A Long Time
'If Kejriwal is arrested...'
'If Kejriwal is arrested...'
AAP claims BJP offering Rs 25 crore to 7 of its MLAs
AAP claims BJP offering Rs 25 crore to 7 of its MLAs
Ranji Trophy: Mumbai grab huge lead vs Tamil Nadu
Ranji Trophy: Mumbai grab huge lead vs Tamil Nadu
We Love Deepika's RED HOT Look!
We Love Deepika's RED HOT Look!
Blow for CSK! Conway Out For 8 Weeks
Blow for CSK! Conway Out For 8 Weeks
'No basis in the claim that poverty is down by 5%'
'No basis in the claim that poverty is down by 5%'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Being compelled to join BJP, but won't: Kejriwal

Being compelled to join BJP, but won't: Kejriwal

ED raids Kejriwal PS; attempt to scare, says Atishi

ED raids Kejriwal PS; attempt to scare, says Atishi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances