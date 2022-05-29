News
Rediff.com  » News » Nitish drops RCP Singh, names Khiru Mahto for RS from Bihar

Nitish drops RCP Singh, names Khiru Mahto for RS from Bihar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 29, 2022 21:30 IST
The Janata Dal-United on Sunday named Kheeru Mahto as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in Bihar, giving a cold shoulder to Union minister RCP Singh whose tenure ends shortly.

IMAGE: Union minister RCP Singh. Photograph: / ANI Photo

The name of Mahto, the party's former Jharkhand unit chief, was announced here by national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan.

 

The surprising move leaves in jeopardy RCP Singh, who was inducted into the Union cabinet only last year, and is currently enjoying his second consecutive term in the Upper House.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Nitish Kumar India's next vice prez? JD-U clarifies
Will Nitish Abandon BJP?
Is Mukesh Sahni preparing to topple Nitish Kumar?
The War Against Coronavirus

