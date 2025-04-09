HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Rather check into a mental hospital': Kunal Kamra gets 'Bigg Boss' offer

'Rather check into a mental hospital': Kunal Kamra gets 'Bigg Boss' offer

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 09, 2025 11:22 IST

Comedian Kunal Kamra says he was approached to feature on the upcoming season of the popular reality series Bigg Boss, an offer he turned down.

IMAGE: Comedian Kunal Kamra. Photograph: Courtesy Kunal Kamra on Instagram

The comic on his Instagram Story on Tuesday shared a screenshot of his purported WhatsApp conversation with someone who claimed to be "handling the casting for this season of Bigg Boss".

According to the screenshot shared by Kamra, the casting professional said the comic's name came up as someone they might find interesting.

 

"I know it might not have been on your radar, but honestly, it's such a mad platform to show your real vibe and win over a massive audience. What do you think? Should we talk about it?" the person wrote in the text.

In his response, the comedian said: "I would much rather check into a mental hospital..."

It's unclear whether Kamra, who is facing multiple FIRs for his comments, was offered the 19th season of Bigg Boss or the season four of its OTT version.

In 2023, there were reports that Kamra was in talks to join Bigg Boss OTT 2.

The comedian, known for his anti-establishment views, is embroiled in a controversy over his 'traitor' jibe against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his latest stand-up show Naya Bharat which premiered on his YouTube channel last month.

On Monday, Kamra wrote an open letter online ticketing platform BookMyShow requesting it to either not delist him or to hand over the contact information of audience members he has earned through his solo shows over the years.

Earlier this week, the comedian also moved the Bombay high court, seeking to quash an FIR lodged against him by the city police for his alleged remarks against Shinde, with the Madras high court extending his interim anticipatory bail in relation to the case till April 17.

Kamra also claimed he has been receiving death threats after the show and hence, requested the police to question him via video conference.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
