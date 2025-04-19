Rana Pratap, Shivaji Maharaj were not anti-Muslim: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are national heroes and not the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks at a function after unveiling a statue of the Mewar ruler Maharana Pratap at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra. Photograph: ANI on X

Speaking at a function after unveiling a life-size statue of the Mewar ruler at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra on Friday, Singh also said those who glorify Aurangzeb or Babur insult the country's Muslims.

"Maharana Pratap was an epitome of courage and patriotism...Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj drew inspiration from Maharana Pratap, especially for guerilla warfare tactics," Singh said.

Post-Independence historians with Left leanings did not give due credit to Rana Pratap and Shivaji Maharaj but eulogised Aurangzeb, the senior BJP leader claimed.

"Those who feel that Aurangzeb was a hero should have read Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who wrote that the Mughal emperor was a bigot, cruel ruler," he said.

Such a person cannot be a hero, Singh further said. "Dara Shikoh translated Upanishads, and Aurangzeb murdered him. Dara Shikoh respected all religions," he added.

Maharana Pratap sacrificed his life to uphold his self-respect and challenged the dominance of Mughal Emperor Akbar, Singh further said.

Apart from his exemplary bravery, Maharana Pratap united all sections of society, he said, adding, "Adivasis (tribals) and Muslims were part of his army. Hakim Khan Suri sacrificed his life in the battle of Haldighati, fighting against the Mughals. Madari, a Muslim youth, was Shivaji Maharaj's bodyguard."

Both Rana Pratap and Shivaji Maharaj were not anti-Muslim, said the BJP leader.

It is our moral duty to undo the historical injustice and tell the country's youth that Maharana Pratap and Shivaji Maharaj are not restricted to history books but are living sources of inspiration, Singh said.

He also asked what was wrong with renaming Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and the Aurangzeb Road in Delhi as APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

"Glorifying Babur, Taimur, Aurangzeb, Ghori, Ghaznavi will not get anyone Muslim votes. Those who praise these people insult Indian Muslims," he said.

For the BJP, all Indians are equal, and it does not discriminate, Singh said, adding, "We have learnt this from our ancestors."

Notably, Aurangzeb (1618 -1707) became an issue in Maharashtra's politics recently when some right-wing leaders demanded that his tomb at Kuldabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar be removed.