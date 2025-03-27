HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Remove protected monument status of Aurangzeb's tomb: Shiv Sena to Centre

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 27, 2025 22:59 IST

Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai on Thursday said his ruling Shiv Sena party has asked the Union government to remove the 'protected monument' status to Aurangzeb's tomb at Khultabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

IMAGE: Policemen guard Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave as security is tightened after a call for its removal, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Our party MP Rahul Shewale today met Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and put forth the demand in a memorandum to him," Desai told PTI.

 

After the nod to lift the protected monument status, the state government will take action within the framework of law, Desai said.

Organisations like the Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad have been demanding the removal of the tomb.

On March 17, tensions escalated in Nagpur when protesters demanding the demolition of the Mughal emperor's tomb allegedly burnt a picture of Aurangzeb and chadar (green cloth). A mob attacked homes, set vehicles on fire, and went on a rampage.

The Archaeological Survey of India protects Aurangzeb's tomb, about 30 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as a 'monument of national importance' under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act of 1958.

The ASI, under the Union Ministry of Culture, is responsible for preserving monuments and archaeological sites of national importance.

The ASI protected sites include the Qutub Minar, Humayun's tomb, Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Sanchi Stupa and Sun Temple at Konark.

In the state legislature budget session which concluded on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said in the assembly that the state government will protect Aurangzeb's tomb but will not allow the Mughal emperor's glorification, amid repeated calls and protests for its removal by some outfits.

"We will protect Aurangzeb's grave but not allow his or the site's glorification. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's temple will be glorified, not Aurangzeb's grave,

Fadnavis had said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
