Ramaswamy Courts Trump For A WH Job

Vivek Ramaswamy, who dropped out of the race to win the Republican nomination for this November's US presidential election after polling a pathetic 8% in the Iowa caucus on Monday, has already begun schmoozing the famously amenable to flattery Donald J Trump.

The Indian-American entrepreneur-turned-politician appeared on stage with the real estate businessman and former POTUS at a campaign event at the Atkinson resort and country club in Atkinson, New Hampshire.

At the event, Trump dropped a hint that Ramaswamy may work as part of his cabinet if he wins another term as America's president.

Ramaswamy would love to be Trump's running mate, but that seems unlikely as the former president is tipped to pick a woman as his vice presidential nominee. Arkansas Governor Huckabee Sanders, who served as Trump's first press secretary, is the front-runner in that race at this moment.

IMAGE: Vivek Ramaswamy and Donald J Trump at a campaign rally ahead of the New Hampshire primary election in Atkinson, New Hampshire, January 16, 2024. All photographs: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

IMAGE: Ramaswamy, whose parents migrated from Kerala, is a compelling speaker, but prone to make outrageous remarks a la Trump.

IMAGE: Ramaswamy has cast himself in the Trump mould -- choosing isolationism for America; anti-immigration etc.

IMAGE: Ramaswamy and Trump, here and below.

IMAGE: With his Iowa win, Trump has 20 delegates, Florida Governor Ron Desantis has 9 and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has 8 delegates.

IMAGE: Trump is expected to win the New Hampshire primary, which will give his campaign unbeatable momentum. Haley is hoping to come second in New Hampshire, which could position her as the No. 2 in the Republican race ahead of DeSantis.

IMAGE: Ramaswamy is married to Dr Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy, who he met at Yale. According to Wikipedia, he is a vegetarian and speaks Tamil, like his Tamil Brahmin parents.

