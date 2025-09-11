Ramadoss Expels Son Anbumani From PMK!

'No member of Pattali Makkal Katchi should maintain any association with Anbumani...



Amid the ongoing rift in the Pattali Makkal Katchi, PMK founder S Ramadoss removed his son and PMK Working President Anbumani Ramadoss from the party.

IMAGE: Pattali Makkal Katchi Founder S Ramadoss, centre, and his son Anbumani Ramadoss, left, at the release of the PMK's election manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Chennai, March 27, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ramadoss said the action has been taken as Anbumani failed to respond despite being given two opportunities to give an explanation for the charges against him.

His son, Ramadoss alleged, is "destroying" the PMK and asked party workers not to maintain ties with him.

"Anbumani is trying to destroy the PMK. He is unfit to be a politician and has acted arbitrarily. Without me, Anbumani would not have grown. No one from the PMK should maintain any ties with Anbumani. Only 10, 15 people are with him," Ramadoss said.

The expulsion comes after the PMK's disciplinary action committee meeting last month.

According to a press release issued by the party, Anbumani was summoned for an explanation regarding organisational matters.

'He was given 16 show cause notices dated August 19. However, without offering any explanation, without seeking extensions, and without showing any sense of responsibility, he deliberately failed to appear before the committee,' the PMK note stated.

'His continuous refusal to provide explanations for the 16 show cause notices makes it clear that he has accepted all the wrongdoings mentioned in them.'

'Therefore, all the charges levelled against him are to be considered true and valid. Hence, his actions have been confirmed as against the interests of the party and its growth.

'Until now, Anbumani has neither taken responsibility as a leader nor acted with commitment. His approach has been irresponsible, selfish, and unbecoming of a party leader,' the press release said.

'This behaviour has caused great pain, disappointment, and dissatisfaction among the party's administrators, leaders, and members. It has also brought disrepute and disgrace to the party.

'Accordingly, as a disciplinary measure, Anbumani is hereby removed from the post of Pattali Makkal Katchi's organisational head. Furthermore, since the party's future growth depends on proper administration and dedicated collective efforts, he is also expelled from the primary membership of the PMK with immediate effect.'

'From now on, no member of Pattali Makkal Katchi should maintain any association with him in the name of the party. If anyone does so, they too will face strict disciplinary action,' the PMK release warned.

Father and son have been at loggerheads with each other in the recent past. In April, Anbumani issued a clear and firm statement reaffirming his position and dedication to the party's growth and core values, and said he will continue to be the party chief.