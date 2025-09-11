HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Ramadoss Expels Son Anbumani From PMK!

Ramadoss Expels Son Anbumani From PMK!

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: ss
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: September 11, 2025 14:34 IST

x

'No member of Pattali Makkal Katchi should maintain any association with Anbumani...
'If anyone does so, they too will face strict disciplinary action.'

Amid the ongoing rift in the Pattali Makkal Katchi, PMK founder S Ramadoss removed his son and PMK Working President Anbumani Ramadoss from the party.

IMAGE: Pattali Makkal Katchi Founder S Ramadoss, centre, and his son Anbumani Ramadoss, left, at the release of the PMK's election manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Chennai, March 27, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Ramadoss said the action has been taken as Anbumani failed to respond despite being given two opportunities to give an explanation for the charges against him.

His son, Ramadoss alleged, is "destroying" the PMK and asked party workers not to maintain ties with him.

"Anbumani is trying to destroy the PMK. He is unfit to be a politician and has acted arbitrarily. Without me, Anbumani would not have grown. No one from the PMK should maintain any ties with Anbumani. Only 10, 15 people are with him," Ramadoss said.

The expulsion comes after the PMK's disciplinary action committee meeting last month.

According to a press release issued by the party, Anbumani was summoned for an explanation regarding organisational matters.

'He was given 16 show cause notices dated August 19. However, without offering any explanation, without seeking extensions, and without showing any sense of responsibility, he deliberately failed to appear before the committee,' the PMK note stated.

'His continuous refusal to provide explanations for the 16 show cause notices makes it clear that he has accepted all the wrongdoings mentioned in them.'

'Therefore, all the charges levelled against him are to be considered true and valid. Hence, his actions have been confirmed as against the interests of the party and its growth.

'Until now, Anbumani has neither taken responsibility as a leader nor acted with commitment. His approach has been irresponsible, selfish, and unbecoming of a party leader,' the press release said.

'This behaviour has caused great pain, disappointment, and dissatisfaction among the party's administrators, leaders, and members. It has also brought disrepute and disgrace to the party.

'Accordingly, as a disciplinary measure, Anbumani is hereby removed from the post of Pattali Makkal Katchi's organisational head. Furthermore, since the party's future growth depends on proper administration and dedicated collective efforts, he is also expelled from the primary membership of the PMK with immediate effect.'

'From now on, no member of Pattali Makkal Katchi should maintain any association with him in the name of the party. If anyone does so, they too will face strict disciplinary action,' the PMK release warned.

Father and son have been at loggerheads with each other in the recent past. In April, Anbumani issued a clear and firm statement reaffirming his position and dedication to the party's growth and core values, and said he will continue to be the party chief.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: ss
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

PMK patriarch Ramadoss, son clash during party meet
PMK patriarch Ramadoss, son clash during party meet
PMK founder Ramadoss takes back reins
PMK founder Ramadoss takes back reins
Union minister cries foul
Ramadoss accuses Medical Council of corruption

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Explore Rajasthan Through Its Souvenirs

webstory image 2

Crispy Okra: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Shweta Tiwari Wows with Her Flawless, Stunning Look!1:34

Shweta Tiwari Wows with Her Flawless, Stunning Look!

Kathmandu-Bound Flight in Trouble: Passengers Left Without AC1:19

Kathmandu-Bound Flight in Trouble: Passengers Left...

Stunning Beauty of Kajal Aggarwal!1:16

Stunning Beauty of Kajal Aggarwal!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV