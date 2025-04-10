HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PMK founder Ramadoss takes back reins ahead of TN polls next year

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 10, 2025 18:38 IST

In a sudden development, Pattali Makkal Katchi founder Dr S Ramadoss, on Thursday announced taking up the complete reins of the party and relegated his president son Anbumani as working president.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Pattali Makkal Katchi party founder Dr S Ramadoss (left) during a public meeting in Salem, Tamil Nadu, March 19, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The rejig in the party has to be made taking into consideration the 2026 assembly election, he said.

The announcement was, however, met with opposition in Thindivanam in the state where a section of party workers supporting Anbumani staged an agitation demanding the reinstatement of junior Ramadoss as party president.

 

The Vanniyar-dominated PMK, formed in 1989, has five MLAs in the 234-member state assembly. During the 2021 assembly election, the party contested 23 seats in alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and won five.

It parted ways with the AIADMK and firmed up a poll pact with the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2024 and unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election.

"I have formulated an action plan taking into account the 2026 Assembly election. In order to execute them, I consider it necessary to restructure the PMK," Ramadoss said.

"I am making this announcement wholeheartedly. As founder of PMK, I am taking up the position as its president and appoint Dr Anbumani Ramadoss as the working president," senior Ramadoss told reporters at his Thailapuram residence near here.

His son, a former union minister, will strive for the party's victory in the poll, he added.

Ramadoss further said that former president G K Mani will be honorary president.

His dramatic announcement comes ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Chennai.

On December 29, 2024, Anbumani had openly opposed his father appointing P Mukundan, Ramadoss' grandson, as PMK's youth wing secretary. Mukundan is son of Gandhimathi, Ramadoss' eldest daughter.

At the media briefing today, 85-year-old Ramadoss said he was imprisoned for spearheading protests seeking rights and was lodged in central prisons in the state.

"This took a toll on my health. I regained my health with the active cooperation and support of my party workers," he added.

Asked if the PMK would continue its alliance with the BJP for the next Assembly election, Ramadoss replied, "I have become the founder-president only today. A decision will be made in consultation with the party's legislators, governing council and executive committee members."

Meanwhile, BJP state chief K Annamalai initially declined to comment on the leadership change announcement as it was the internal affairs' of the PMK.

However, he told reporters, "we hope the two leaders (Ramadoss and his son) will make a good decision and strengthen the NDA and strive for the people of Tamil Nadu.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
