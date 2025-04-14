HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Ayodhya's Ram temple gets threat email, probe on

Ayodhya's Ram temple gets threat email, probe on

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: April 14, 2025 14:54 IST

x

An investigation has begun after Ram Temple Trust received a suspicious email warning the trust about a security threat to Ram temple, a senior police official in Ayodhya district said on Monday.

Photograph: @ShriRamTeerth/X

Police, however, haven't shared much information with the media, except that an individual from Tamil Nadu wrote the email in English.

Sources said the email was received on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

 

Until now, no official communique has been issued either by the Ram Temple Trust or the security agencies.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

With Ram darbar opening, Ayodhya temple is fully done
With Ram darbar opening, Ayodhya temple is fully done
Ram temple security tightened after Pannun's threat
Ram temple security tightened after Pannun's threat
India faces no threat from the Ram temple
India faces no threat from the Ram temple
Ram temple in Canada defaced with Khalistan slogans
Ram temple in Canada defaced with Khalistan slogans
Why lakhs leave their footwear at Ram Temple every day
Why lakhs leave their footwear at Ram Temple every day

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Horror Titles To Watch On OTT

webstory image 2

Odisha's Pana Sankranti: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

VIDEOS

Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja, walks the ramp with grace and style1:09

Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja, walks the ramp with grace...

Sunny Leone stuns fans with her glamorous look on the ramp1:04

Sunny Leone stuns fans with her glamorous look on the ramp

Raja Kumari spotted at Word Magazine's Gala 20251:30

Raja Kumari spotted at Word Magazine's Gala 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD