Home  » News » Ram Mandir security tightened as Pannun threatens to attack temple

Ram Mandir security tightened as Pannun threatens to attack temple

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 13, 2024 01:06 IST
Security was tightened around the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Tuesday after pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun allegedly issued a video message threatening to attack the temple.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers to Lord Ram at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on the occasion of the 'Diwali' festival, in Ayodhya,November 1,2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Following the alleged threat, Ayodhya effectively turned into a fortress with the already tight security around the Ram Janmabhoomi complex intensified further, the police said.
 

Armed members of the Anti-Terrorist Squad  have been deployed at the critical junctures of the temple town, where surveillance has been intensified through CCTV and drone cameras, officials said.

Intelligence agencies, anti-terrorist squads, and bomb disposal teams have been put on high alert, while heavy deployment of Provincial Armed Constabulary, Central Reserve Police Force, and Uttar Pradesh police has been made throughout Ayodhya, they added.

Senior superintendent of police RK Nayyar told PTI, "We have tightened the security measures after receiving information about the threat from media reports."

Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, however, downplayed the threat, saying, "No one can dare to launch an attack in Ayodhya which is protected by Lord Hanuman."

The city is already a high-security zone having trained personnel to counter any terrorist threat, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
