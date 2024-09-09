News
Ram temple trust chief hospitalised, condition critical

Ram temple trust chief hospitalised, condition critical

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 09, 2024 13:35 IST
Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has been admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow in critical condition.

IMAGE: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. Photograph: ANI Photo

He was admitted to the Intensive care unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital at about 6.30 pm on Sunday after he fell ill due to a urinary problem and low food intake, according to medical bulletin issued by the hospital.

The 86-year-old Mahant was undergoing treatment in Gwalior for the last few days, and was brought to the Medanta Hospital after his condition showed no improvement.

 

His condition still remains critical, it said.

The team of medical experts of Medanta Lucknow is constantly working to provide him better treatment.

He has previously received treatment at the same hospital in critical health condition,

Das is the chairman of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is building the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

