HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » All temple construction at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi completed: Trust

All temple construction at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi completed: Trust

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: October 27, 2025 20:46 IST

x

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday announced the completion of all temple construction work, including the main shrine of Prabhu Shri Ramlalla.

IMAGE: Ram Janmabhoomi temple glows with lighting for Diwali, in Ayodhya, October 19, 2025. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The trust, in a post on X, said, "It is with great joy that we inform all devotees of Prabhu Shri Ramlalla Sarkar that all Mandir construction work has been completed."

On January 22, 2024, the idol of Lord Ram was consecrated at the Ram Temple with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance.

 

Modi may visit Ayodhya on November 25, when a flag hoisting ceremony is scheduled to take place.

A review of security and other operations was done on Monday at Ayodhya Airport ahead of the likely visit.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the milestone and attributed it to the "faith" of the people.

"Just a few years ago, many people believed the Ram temple would remain only a dream. But today, the grand temple stands completed, with Ayodhya regaining its ancient splendour," he said in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

"When Ram devotees raised their voice for the temple, many dismissed it as an impossible dream. But those devotees never wavered. Their determination and faith have brought us to this historic moment," he added.

Adityanath said a record number of people visited Ayodhya last year, and the number will only go up.

"More than six crore devotees visited Ayodhya Dham last year. Earlier, the city used to receive only a few lakh visitors annually," he said.

The completed constructions are the main Ram Temple and six more temples in the precinct, "dedicated to Mahadev, Ganesh Ji, Hanuman Ji, Suryadev, Maa Bhagwati, and Maa Annapurna, as well as the Sheshavatar Mandir. Flags and kalash (pinnacles) have been installed on these Mandirs," the trust said.

Seven mandapas dedicated to Rishi Valmiki, Rishi Vashishtha, Rishi Vishwamitra, Rishi Agastya, Nishadraj, Shabari, and Devi Ahilya have also been completely built, it said.

"The Sant Tulsidas Mandir is also complete, and statues of Jatayu and the Squirrel have been installed," the trust said.

Construction firm Larsen & Toubro is laying roads and working on stone flooring, while landscaping, greenery, and the development of the Panchvati area, spread over 10 acres, is being carried out by GMR.

"The only ongoing works are those not directly related to the public, such as the 3.5-kilometre-long boundary wall, trust office, guest house, auditorium, etc," the trust said.

An officer said a high alert has already been sounded in Ayodhya, even though there is no confirmation for Modi's visit.

"We ensure that there is no lapse in security in any way," Dhirendra Singh, the airport director, said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

India hails Gaza peace deal, bats for two-state solution
India hails Gaza peace deal, bats for two-state solution
India-US Trade Deal In Final Lap!
India-US Trade Deal In Final Lap!
Tension in Aligarh over 'I love Muhammad' graffiti in temples
Tension in Aligarh over 'I love Muhammad' graffiti in temples
Coming Soon! Pushkar Camel Fair 2025
Coming Soon! Pushkar Camel Fair 2025
India restores embassy in Kabul, vows to deepen ties with Afghanistan
India restores embassy in Kabul, vows to deepen ties with Afghanistan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebracion! 9 Mexican Recipes For A Home Fiesta

webstory image 2

8 Snake-Free Countries

webstory image 3

Realme 15 Pro Goes Game Of Thrones

VIDEOS

Rs 15 Crore Horse from Chandigarh Stuns Everyone at Pushkar Fair!2:30

Rs 15 Crore Horse from Chandigarh Stuns Everyone at...

10-Foot-Long Burmese Python Rescued From West Bengal's Jalpaiguri3:06

10-Foot-Long Burmese Python Rescued From West Bengal's...

Uttarakhand CM Dhami plays kabaddi at 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav' in Dehradun0:12

Uttarakhand CM Dhami plays kabaddi at 'Sansad Khel...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO