'Ram Rajya' for next 1000 years: BJP resolution

The Bharatiya Janata Party's national convention on Sunday passed a resolution on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, asserting that this heralds the establishment of "Ram Rajya" in India for the next 1,000 years.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda during the BJP National Convention 2024, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: @AmitShah/X

The resolution noted that the temple where a grand consecration ceremony took place last month, has become a temple of "national consciousness" and will play a decisive role in fulfilling the resolutions adopted in building a "Viksit Bharat".

"The construction of a grand and divine temple of Lord Shri Ram at his birthplace in the ancient holy city of Ayodhya is a historic and glorious achievement for the country. This heralds the establishment of 'Ram Rajya' in India for the next 1,000 years with the beginning of a new 'Kalachakra'," the resolution said.

"This convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party heartily congratulates the leadership of the prime minister (Narendra Modi) for successfully conducting the consecration of Lord Ram," it added.

The resolution noted that the Ram temple is a symbol of India's vision, philosophy and path. "Shri Ram temple has truly become a temple of national consciousness," it said and added that every Indian was happy to see the divine consecration of Lord Shri Ram.

On January 22, a new idol of Lord Ram was consecrated at the temple in a consecration ceremony led by Prime Minister Modi. Lakhs of people watched the "pran pratishtha (consecration)" ceremony on television in their homes and neighbourhood temples, becoming part of the historic event.

The resolution said that Lord Ram, Sita and the Ramayana are present in every aspect of Indian civilisation and culture.

"Even in the original copy of the Constitution of India, on the section of fundamental rights, the picture of Lord Shri Ram, Mother Sita and Lakshman ji after returning to Ayodhya after the victory is a proof of the fact that Lord Shri Ram is the source of inspiration for the fundamental rights," it said.

The resolution said that "the idea of 'Ram Rajya' was also in the heart of Bapu Mahatma Gandhi".

"He used to say that the idea of 'Ram Rajya' is the idea of true democracy. Following the ideals of Lord Shri Ram, the prime minister has implemented the spirit of 'Ram Rajya' in the true sense by establishing good governance in the country," it added.

The values that Lord Ram instilled in his words and thoughts are the inspiration for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' and the basis of 'Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', the resolution said.

"Under the leadership of the prime minister, India's unity and solidarity have received the power of public participation. He has raised the morale of the nation with his policies and leadership. Indian cultural, spiritual and historical pride has been restored in the last 10 years," it said.

"This convention congratulates Prime Minister Modi for making the shared power of heritage and development the identity of new India through his determined efforts and thanks the prime minister for making the whole of India experience the magic of Ram," it added.