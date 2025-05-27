HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Rajnath okays made-in-India 5G fighter jet programme

Rajnath okays made-in-India 5G fighter jet programme

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 27, 2025 11:00 IST

x

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the "execution model" to implement a mega project to indigenously develop a fifth generation deep penetration advanced medium combat aircraft for the Indian Air force.

IMAGE: The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft programme execution model. Photograph: Courtesy, Defence Ministry/X

India has been working on the ambitious AMCA project to develop the medium weight deep penetration fighter jet with advanced stealth features to bolster its air power capability.

The defence ministry said on Tuesday that Singh has approved the "Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme Execution Model."

 

"In a significant push towards enhancing India's indigenous defence capabilities and fostering a robust domestic aerospace industrial ecosystem, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme Execution Model," it said.

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) is set to execute the programme through Industry partnership.

The defence ministry said the "Execution Model" approach provides equal opportunities to both private and public sectors on competitive basis.

"They can bid either independently or as joint venture or as consortia. The entity/bidder should be an Indian company compliant with the laws and regulations of the country," it said in a statement.

"This is an important step towards harnessing the indigenous expertise, capability and capacity to develop the AMCA prototype, which will be a major milestone towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in the aerospace sector," it said.

The cabinet committee on security led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given in-principle approval to the fighter jet programme last year.

The initial development cost of the project has been estimated at around Rs 15,000 crore.

The IAF has been pushing for the AMCA project in view of its long-term requirement.

India's confidence in the development of the AMCA saw a significant jump after the development of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Akashteer emerges as key asset in Operation Sindoor
Akashteer emerges as key asset in Operation Sindoor
Reliance Defence ties up with Rheinmetall to supply ammunition, explosives
Reliance Defence ties up with Rheinmetall to supply ammunition, explosives
Reliance Defence to get artillery shells, explosives from German firm
Reliance Defence to get artillery shells, explosives from German firm
'IAF Showed What It Is Really Capable Of'
'IAF Showed What It Is Really Capable Of'
Navy sails into history with 5th century stitched Ship INSV Kaundinya
Navy sails into history with 5th century stitched Ship INSV Kaundinya

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

World's Best Hotel: Taj Lake Palace Udaipur

webstory image 2

10 Raw Mango Recipes You Need To Cook Soon

webstory image 3

Aditya Chopra's Finest Songs

VIDEOS

Mouni Roy's latest look breaks Internet1:03

Mouni Roy's latest look breaks Internet

Mumbai's Dadar Hindmata area faces waterlogging after heavy rains2:08

Mumbai's Dadar Hindmata area faces waterlogging after...

'Nakal karne ke liye akal chahiye': Owaisi on Pak's fake China drill pic1:36

'Nakal karne ke liye akal chahiye': Owaisi on Pak's fake...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD