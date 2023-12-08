News
Rajnath, ML Khattar among BJP observers to pick CMs for 3 states

Rajnath, ML Khattar among BJP observers to pick CMs for 3 states

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 08, 2023 12:43 IST
The Bharatiya Janaat Party on Friday appointed senior leaders Rajnath Singh, Manohar Lal Khattar and Arjun Munda as central observers for electing the leader of the legislative party in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh respectively.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the BJP's event after the party wins Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan assembly elections, in New Delhi on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

The new legislative party leaders are set to become chief ministers of the three states.

According to a party statement, besides Singh, party leaders Saroj Pandey and Vinod Tawde are also being sent to Rajasthan as central observers.

 

Similarly, besides Khattar, party leaders K Laxman and Asha Lakra are being sent to Madhya Pradesh as central observers.

For Chhattisgarh, besides Munda, another Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and party leader Dushwant Kumar Gautam are being sent as central observers.

The BJP has won the three states in the recently held assembly elections.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
