Vasundhara Raje's son behind confining BJP MLA in resort, alleges father

Amidst suspense over the chief ministerial pick in Rajasthan post the victory registered by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the father of party legislator Lalit Meena claimed that the newly elected legislator from Kishanganj had been confined in the resort along with four others by Vasundhara Raje's son MP Dushyant Singh.

IMAGE: Rajasthan ex-CM and BJP national vice-president Vasundhara Raje speaks to the media as she arrives at the state party office, in Jaipur, December 3, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

"I had gone to take him (Lalit Meena) from 'Resort'...Dushyant Singh took him along. Kanwar Lal an MLA tried to stop me, he asked me to first talk to Dushyant Singh and then take him (Lalit Meena). A total of five MLAs were there at the resort," former state vice-president Hemraj Meena, who is the father of Lalit Meena told reporters on Thursday.

Hemraj Meena claimed his son was called by another legislator, Kanwar Lal Meena, to the resort for a meeting and was not allowed to leave.

Lalit Meena then informed his father about the situation.

"MP Dushyant had brought my son and the MLAs of Jhalawar-Baran to Jaipur. When Lalit did not return home in the evening, I talked to him. He said that I am in a resort on Sikar Road and the people were not letting him return," he added.

He further said that five MLAs including Lalit Meena were stopped at "Resort" on Sikar Road. When I got the information, I went there and brought them out.

"There were MLAs from Jhalawar and Baran, there were 2 MLAs from Jhalawar and 3 MLAs from Baran including my son Lalit Meena. A day before yesterday, Dushyant Singh ji had brought him to meet Vasundhara ji and made him stay in the resort. I also told the state in-charge Arun Singh ji and also told the organization general secretary Chandrashekhar and then the president (CP Joshi) also reached there and Bhajanlal Sharma (MLA) also reached there," he added.

Senior BJP leader and Rajasthan ex-Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will meet party president JP Nadda in Delhi amid a suspense over the BJP's CM pick for Rajasthan on Thursday.

The election results in four states, especially the losses in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, came as a huge blow to the Congress's hopes for 2024 as it is now out of power across a vast swathe of the Hindi heartland.

The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency, won a resounding mandate bagging 163 seats while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats.

In Rajasthan, the vote count painted a starkly different picture to what some of the pollsters had predicted, with the BJP poised to form the government, winning 115 seats, and the Congress trailing at 69 seats.

Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35.