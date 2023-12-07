News
Vasundhara Raje in Delhi amid Rajasthan CM suspense

Vasundhara Raje in Delhi amid Rajasthan CM suspense

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 07, 2023 11:21 IST
Amid a suspense over the Bharatiya Janata Party's chief ministerial pick for Rajasthan, senior party leader and former CM Vasundhara Raje arrived in New Delhi Wednesday night.

IMAGE: Vasundhara Raje, a two-time chief minister, is among the frontrunners for the post of chief minister. Photograph: @VasundharaBJP/X

"I have come to visit my daughter-in-law," Raje told reporters at the Delhi airport.

Sources in the Raje camp said she would be meeting the party high command on Thursday.

The development came after nearly 60 of the newly elected BJP MLAs met her at her Civil Lines residence on Monday and Tuesday.

 

The party sources said the name of the chief minister will be decided by the party's parliamentary board and before that, a BJP legislature party meeting will be called.

However, the party has not yet made any announcement regarding the legislature party meeting.

Raje, a two-time chief minister, is among the frontrunners for the post of chief minister.

Apart from Raje, Diya Kumari, who has been elected MLA from Vidyadhar Nagar; Mahat Balak Nath, who won from the Tijara constituency; and Rajyavarardhan Singh Rathore, who won from the Jhotwara constituency, are also among the top contenders for the post.

In the assembly election results declared on Sunday, the BJP got 115 seats while the Congress secured 69 seats.

Elections on 199 out of 200 seats in the state were held on November 25.

Polling in Karanpur, where the election was adjourned due to the demise of the Congress candidate, will be held on January 5 and results will be declared on January 8.

With inputs from ANI

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
