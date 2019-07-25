Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict released for a month

July 25, 2019 11:53 IST

Nalini Sriharan, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, walked out of Vellore Jail on Thursday on a month's leave to make arrangements for and attend her daughter Harithra's wedding.

Nalini had sought parole for six months but has been granted 30 days.

The Madras high court had granted her parole on July 5. Nalini had argued in person before a bench of the high court seeking the parole.

The court had directed that the state government bear the escort expenses for her. In the 28 years of her incarceration, Nalini had been given only a day’s parole before when she attended the last rites of her father.

Nalini is the longest serving woman convict in the country.

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991, by a woman suicide bomber during a poll rally in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumpudur.

Besides Nalini, her husband Murugan, AG Perarivalan, Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas and Ravichandran are serving life term in the case.