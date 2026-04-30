Rajasthan Teacher Held For Allegedly Using Forged Documents To Get Job

A government school lecturer in Rajasthan has been arrested for allegedly using forged documents to fraudulently secure his job, highlighting concerns over recruitment process integrity.

Key Points Rajasthan Police's SOG arrested a lecturer for allegedly using forged documents to secure his government job.

The accused, Ashok Kumar Yadav, is suspected of submitting fake academic credentials for the Lecturer (Agriculture Science) Recruitment Examination-2022.

Yadav allegedly colluded with OPJS University officials to obtain backdated fake mark sheets.

The investigation was initiated following complaints of irregularities in the recruitment process.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police has arrested a government school lecturer for allegedly securing his job using forged documents submitted in a competitive examination, officials said on Thursday.

Additional Director General (SOG) Vishal Bansal said the accused, Ashok Kumar Yadav (33), a resident of Kaladera in Chomu, was arrested on Wednesday night.

Yadav was posted as a lecturer (Agriculture) at Shaheed Gajraj Singh Government Senior Secondary School in Divrala, Sikar district.

Investigation Into Recruitment Irregularities

The case relates to the Lecturer (Agriculture Science) Recruitment Examination-2022 conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. The SOG registered a case in March 2026 following complaints of irregularities in the recruitment process.

During the investigation, it emerged that the accused did not possess the required qualifications at the time of application and allegedly secured selection by submitting forged academic credentials.

Alleged Collusion and Fake Documents

Officials said Yadav is suspected to have colluded with functionaries of OPJS University to obtain backdated fake mark sheets for B.Ed (2020â 22) and M.Sc. Agriculture (Agronomy) (2018â 20), which were then used in his application.

The accused was produced before a court on Thursday and remanded in custody for five days for further interrogation, police said.