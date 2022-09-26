News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rajasthan crisis points to President's rule, says BJP

Rajasthan crisis points to President's rule, says BJP

Source: PTI
September 26, 2022 11:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid high political drama over leadership change in Rajasthan, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday hinted at imposition of President's rule in the state.

IMAGE: Pro-Ashok Gehlot Congress MLAs meet in Jaipur, September 25, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The saffron party also called the ruling Congress the ”government of camps”, with BJP state chief tweeting ”God save Rajasthan”.

"The current political situation in Rajasthan is pointing towards President's rule. Chief Minister @ashokgehlot51, why are you doing drama? Why is there a delay after the cabinet has resigned? You too should resign,” Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore commented on Twitter.

 

BJP state president Satish Poonia said the trends of 2023 assembly elections have started showing in the state.

"There is not so much uncertainty in today's India-Australia cricket match as there is about the leaders in the Congress party of Rajasthan. The meetings of MLAs are going on separately, the political hypocrisy of resignations is going on separately. What rule will they enforce? Where will they take Rajasthan, God save Rajasthan,” he said.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the government is all set to work from a hotel.

"The government of camps. Ready to go back to the camp again!!" he tweeted.

High drama unfolded in Rajasthan Sunday evening as a group of Congress MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reached the assembly speaker's residence to submit their resignation ahead of a legislature party meeting which was called to decide on his successor.

The development suggested a worsening power struggle between the chief minister and Sachin Pilot who was tipped to be Gehlot's replacement after he declared his candidature for the Congress president's post. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Congress set for presidential contest after 2 decades
Congress set for presidential contest after 2 decades
Gehlot to run for Cong president, no Gandhi in race
Gehlot to run for Cong president, no Gandhi in race
Free Congress From Gandhis' Stranglehold
Free Congress From Gandhis' Stranglehold
What's ITBP Doing At 23,786 Feet?
What's ITBP Doing At 23,786 Feet?
SEE: Why Sindhu Feels 'Blessed'
SEE: Why Sindhu Feels 'Blessed'
Julius Baer Cup: Erigaisi loses to Carlsen in final
Julius Baer Cup: Erigaisi loses to Carlsen in final
Kohli, Rohit Hail Team's 'Character'
Kohli, Rohit Hail Team's 'Character'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Rajasthan MLAs loyal to Gehlot submit resignations

Rajasthan MLAs loyal to Gehlot submit resignations

Raj Cong leaders divided over Gehlot, Pilot as CM

Raj Cong leaders divided over Gehlot, Pilot as CM

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances