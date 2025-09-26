HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Despite Ban, Girl Child Marriages Continue

Despite Ban, Girl Child Marriages Continue

By Sneha Sasikumar
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 26, 2025 09:54 IST

x

Over 2019 to 2023 West Bengal and Jharkhand saw the share of girl child marriages in total weddings rise.

IMAGE: Children dressed in traditional attire take part in an awareness campaign against child marriage in Bikaner, Rajasthan, May 8, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Centre told Parliament in November last year that child marriages had halved since the enactment of the Prevention of Child Marriage Act in 2006.

Fresh data from the Sample Registration System (SRS) reveals that of the total weddings that took place in 2023, 2.1 per cent had a girl child as a bride.

 

Most prevalent in West Bengal, Jharkhand

Girl child marriage in total weddings remained above two per cent in the country, barring in Covid-hit year (2020).

Over 2019 to 2023 -- West Bengal saw the share of girl child marriages in total weddings rise by 2.6 percentage points and Jharkhand by two percentage points.

Villages drive higher share

Rural India shows higher prevalence at 2.5 per cent, compared to 1.2 per cent in urban areas in 2023, a pattern seen across all states under review.

Among the bottom 5 states, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana have brought the numbers down drastically, with urban areas in these states recording zero cases.

Rise in cases post-pandemic

Cases registered under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 rose after the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by a slight decline.

Assam, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal reported the highest number of cases.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Sneha Sasikumar
Source: source
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Child marriage ban applies to all religions, rules SC
Child marriage ban applies to all religions, rules SC
'Drive against child marriage is very welcome, but...'
'Drive against child marriage is very welcome, but...'
Girl child marriage in SCs a stark reality, census figures show
Girl child marriage in SCs a stark reality, census figures show
Assam invokes POCSO for marriage with girls under 14
Assam invokes POCSO for marriage with girls under 14
The HORRIFIC truth about child marriages in India
The HORRIFIC truth about child marriages in India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Nothing Ear 3 Wireless Earbuds Arrive

webstory image 2

Gobi Ka Kheer: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

7 Top Natural Ingredients For Your Skin

VIDEOS

Ladakh Protest: 'Mujhe darr nahi', Wangchuk goes ballistic against HM Shah, Modi govt23:44

Ladakh Protest: 'Mujhe darr nahi', Wangchuk goes...

CM Yogi meets Russian delegation at Expo Mart in Greater Noida2:45

CM Yogi meets Russian delegation at Expo Mart in Greater...

WATCH: Bal Narendra steals the spotlight at PM Modi's Rajasthan rally0:45

WATCH: Bal Narendra steals the spotlight at PM Modi's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV