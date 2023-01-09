News
Rajasthan Congress MLA's son held for gang-rape of minor girl

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 09, 2023 19:57 IST
A Rajasthan Congress MLA's son was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a minor girl, the police said.

Deepak alias Dilip Meena, the son of Congress legislator from the Rajgarh assembly constituency Johari Lal Meena, is one of the three accused in the gang-rape of the 15-year-old girl in February 2021, the police said.

 

The two other accused had been arrested earlier.

The MLA's son was arrested on the directions of a special court hearing cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The court sent him to judicial custody till January 13, Mahua police station SHO Jitendra Solanki said.

The gang-rape case was lodged at Mandawar police station in Dausa district in March 2022, he said.

In the complaint, it was alleged that the accused took the girl to a hotel on the Mahwa-Mandawar Road and raped her.

The accused allegedly made an obscene video and threatened the girl.

It was also alleged that one of the accused had extorted Rs 15 lakh in cash and jewellery items from the girl by threatening her to upload the video on social media.

The matter came to the light during the probe into a complaint lodged by the girl's family members after cash and jewellery went missing from their house.

The family members had initially lodged a complaint of theft in the matter.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
