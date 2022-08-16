News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rajasthan Cong announces Rs 20 lakh for deceased Dalit boy's family

Rajasthan Cong announces Rs 20 lakh for deceased Dalit boy's family

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 16, 2022 20:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the family of a nine-year-old Dalit boy who died after being beaten up by his teacher in Jalore district.

Dotasra said that the amount will be given to the victim's family by the party.

The state Congress president, accompanied by Rajasthan ministers Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajan Lal Jatav, and Govind Ram Meghwal, visited the house of the victim in Surana village in Jalore.

He expressed grief over the incident and assured the family all support on behalf of the party.

 

Later, talking to reporters, Dotasra said the state unit of the party will give a financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the boy's family, in addition to Rs 5 lakh announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from the CM relief fund.

"Our party president Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi have directed the leaders and MLAs to visit the family and do whatever can be done to assist the family," he said.

Dotasra said the matter will be investigated and a speedy trial will be held.

He said that the education department has already served a notice to the private school, where the incident occurred, asking why should not the affiliation of the school be terminated.

The Congress leader said that the family members had resentment against the local police due to a face-off in the village on Sunday and they have been assured that action against the guilty will be taken. He stated that one police constable was suspended on Tuesday.

Nine-year-old Indra Kumar was beaten up allegedly for touching a drinking water pot in the school on July 20. He died during treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What A Dalit Student At Top Medical College Endured
What A Dalit Student At Top Medical College Endured
The Ugly Face of Caste
The Ugly Face of Caste
'Build ramps, not barriers, for Dalits'
'Build ramps, not barriers, for Dalits'
FIFA's decision to suspend India unfortunate, says CoA
FIFA's decision to suspend India unfortunate, says CoA
J-K: 7 ITBP personnel killed as bus falls into gorge
J-K: 7 ITBP personnel killed as bus falls into gorge
New equipment boost Army's combat capability in Ladakh
New equipment boost Army's combat capability in Ladakh
'KL Rahul will gain a lot from Zimbabwe tour'
'KL Rahul will gain a lot from Zimbabwe tour'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Rajasthan Cong MLA quits over 'atrocities on Dalits'

Rajasthan Cong MLA quits over 'atrocities on Dalits'

Dalit boy beaten up by teacher at Raj school, dies

Dalit boy beaten up by teacher at Raj school, dies

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances