Rajasthan BJP expels 11 rebel leaders

November 23, 2018 15:26 IST

The Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party has expelled 11 rebel leaders, including four ministers, for their decision to contest elections against party candidates, a party spokesperson said Friday. 

Ministers Surendra Goyal (Jaitaran), Hem Singh Bhadana (Thanagaji),  Rajkumar Rinwa (Ratangarh) and Dhan singh Rawat (Banswara) are contesting as Independent candidates. 

 

Besides, sitting MLAs Anita Katara (Sagwara) and Kishnaram Nai (Sridungargarh), former MLAs Radheshyam Ganganagar, Laxminarayan and three other leaders were also expelled late on Thursday night after they did not withdraw nomination papers on the last day yesterday, the spokesperson said.

Polling in the state will take place on December 7. 

