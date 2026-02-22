HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rajaji's statue to replace Lutyens' at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rajaji's statue to replace Lutyens' at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Source: PTI
February 22, 2026 18:02 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the replacement of British architect Edwin Lutyens' statue at Rashtrapati Bhavan with a statue of C Rajagopalachari.

IMAGE: C Rajagopalachari's portrait at the Parliament house. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Prime Minister Modi announced that a statue of C Rajagopalachari will replace Edwin Lutyens' statue at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
  • The decision reflects a move away from colonial symbols and a greater emphasis on honoring Indian leaders and culture.
  • The 'Rajaji Utsav' will be celebrated on February 23 with the unveiling of Rajagopalachari's statue.
  • An exhibition on Rajagopalachari will be held from February 24 to March 1 as part of the 'Rajaji Utsav'.
  • Modi highlighted the importance of freeing oneself from the mentality of slavery during the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday that a statue of British architect Edwin Lutyens, which has stood in Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be replaced by a statue of C Rajagopalachari, the first Indian governor-general of independent India.

During his monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi noted that, unfortunately, even after independence, statues of British administrators remained in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, while those of India's great leaders were not honoured with a place there.

 

However, the country is moving away from symbols of colonial rule and is beginning to embrace symbols of Indian culture, the prime minister stated.

"A statue of British architect Edwin Lutyens also stood in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Now, this statue will be replaced by a statue of Rajaji (C Rajagopalachari)," he said.

Modi mentioned that during the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' he had discussed the 'Panch-Pran' from the Red Fort, highlighting the importance of freeing oneself from the mentality of slavery.

Affirming that the Rashtrapati Bhavan is taking a significant step forward in this regard, he announced that the 'Rajaji Utsav' will be celebrated on February 23, during which the statue of C Rajagopalachari will be unveiled in the central courtyard of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Rajagopalachari was among those who saw power not as a position but as a service. His conduct, self-restraint, and independent thinking in public life inspire us even today," the prime minister said.

Additionally, an exhibition on Rajagopalachari will take place during the Rajaji Utsav, running from February 24 to March 1. "Do pay a visit there, to have a look, whenever possible," Modi said.

Who was Edwin Lutyens

Edwin Lutyens, in collaboration with Sir Herbert Baker, designed several monumental buildings in New Delhi, including Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block, South Block, and India Gate.

In recognition of his contribution, a part of New Delhi is also known as 'Lutyens' Delhi'.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
