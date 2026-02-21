HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jhuggi residents near PM's residence to vacate, will shift to new houses

Source: PTI
February 21, 2026 00:57 IST

Residents of jhuggi-jhopri clusters near the Prime Minister's residence in Delhi are being relocated to permanent housing in Savda Ghevra as part of a government rehabilitation plan, offering improved living conditions

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with children during the inauguration of the 1,675 newly constructed flats for the dwellers of JJ clusters at Swabhiman Apartments, in New Delhi, January 3, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Residents of three JJ clusters near the Prime Minister's residence in Delhi are being relocated to permanent housing.
  • The Land & Development Office has allotted flats in Savda Ghevra under a rehabilitation plan.
  • A joint survey with the DDA determined resident eligibility for rehabilitation under the DUSIB policy.
  • The Delhi High Court directed compliance with due process regarding the relocation.
  • Residents must vacate by March 6 or face eviction proceedings.

Residents of three jhuggi-jhopri (JJ) clusters located near the prime minister's residence have been asked to vacate their premises after the Centre allotted them permanent houses under a rehabilitation plan, according to an official notice.

The notice, issued by the Land & Development Office (L&DO) under the ministry of housing and urban affairs, directed people living in BR Camp, Masjid Camp and DID Camp near the Race Course Road to shift to flats allotted to them at Savda Ghevra in northwest Delhi.

 

A MoHUA official said the Centre has allocated houses for all residents living in these three clusters, adding that 717 flats have been allotted.

The notice stated that the JJ clusters are situated on government land and a joint survey was conducted in January 2024 in coordination with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to determine the eligibility of residents for rehabilitation in accordance with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) policy.

It said the eligibility process has been completed and approved, following which alternative accommodation has been allotted in the Savda Ghevra DUSIB colony.

Notices regarding rehabilitation and eviction were earlier issued on October 29, 2025, informing residents about their allotments and advising them to vacate the existing premises to facilitate relocation, it added.

The matter had also been challenged before the Delhi high court, which, in its order dated November 13, 2025, directed compliance with due process. Following this, authorities have issued a final notice asking residents to vacate the premises by March 6.

The notice states that failure to comply would lead to eviction proceedings and removal of structures as per law.

