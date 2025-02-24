HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Raj, Uddhav meet at wedding sparks rapprochement buzz

Raj, Uddhav meet at wedding sparks rapprochement buzz

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 24, 2025 09:55 IST

x

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met his cousin and Shiv Sena-UBT head Uddhav Thackeray at a wedding function in Mumbai, raising speculation that they might be keen on resolving their political differences ahead of civic polls in Maharashtra.

IMAGE: A poster opposite Sena Bhavan in Mumbai's Dadar area calls on Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray to unite. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

The politically estranged cousins were seen together on Sunday evening at the wedding of the son of Mahendra Kalyankar, a government official, in Mumbai's Andheri area.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Raj Thackeray met the former state chief minister and the latter's wife Rashmi Thackeray at the event, amid rumours of a rift in both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) camps.

Political observers said there is a possibility of the MNS and Sena-UBT wishing to resolve their political differences in view of the civic body elections, including the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, due in the state. The schedule for the civic polls has not yet been announced.

 

This was the third public meeting between the cousins in the last two months, further intensifying speculation of a thaw in ties between the two parties.

Raj Thackeray quit the Shiv Sena (then undivided) in 2005 and floated his own party the next year.

In the last year's elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, the Shiv Sena-UBT, which is part of the opposition MVA, won 20 seats, while the MNS drew a blank.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Are Uddhav-Raj Planning To Reunite?
Are Uddhav-Raj Planning To Reunite?
Uddhav, Raj Thackeray seen together at...
Uddhav, Raj Thackeray seen together at...
Uddhav and Raj are brothers, no need for...: Raut
Uddhav and Raj are brothers, no need for...: Raut
Uddhav would have remained silent if...: Raj Thackeray
Uddhav would have remained silent if...: Raj Thackeray
Raj has 'heartburn' as Uddhav became CM: Sena leader
Raj has 'heartburn' as Uddhav became CM: Sena leader

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's Top 10 MBA Schools Are...

webstory image 2

Calling Cheeseheads! 10 Cheesy, Cheesy Recipes

webstory image 3

8 Harmful Social Media Mistakes

VIDEOS

Fans express disappointment over Pakistani batters' performance 1:44

Fans express disappointment over Pakistani batters'...

Police lathi-charge Indian fans as cricket celebrations turn chaotic in Nagpur2:59

Police lathi-charge Indian fans as cricket celebrations...

Video: Russia launches war's largest drone attack on Ukraine1:22

Video: Russia launches war's largest drone attack on Ukraine

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD