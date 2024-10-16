News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Raj Thackeray's MNS to go solo for Maharashtra polls

Raj Thackeray's MNS to go solo for Maharashtra polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 16, 2024 22:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will fight the Maharashtra assembly elections on its own, without any alliance, said party chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday.

IMAGE: MNS chief Raj Thackeray addresses the public rally ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections in Mumbai on October 13, 2024. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

The head of MNS had backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's candidature in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and campaigned for the BJP-led Mahayuti candidates in the states.

The MNS will fight the assembly polls independently, he told reporters, asserting that they will contest more seats than any other party.

"We will be contesting the polls with full vigour. After the polls, the MNS will be in government. The MNS will contest the highest number of seats among all political parties," said the firebrand leader known for his oratory skills.

 

He also welcomed the state government's decision to waive toll at Mumbai's five entry points and said his party had been campaigning for it for several years.

Thackeray, who broke away from the undivided Shiv Sena and founded the MNS in 2006, had openly backed Modi's candidature for the PM's post in 2014. But he then changed tracks and went on to become his bitter critic, going to the extent of playing videos of promises made by Modi at his well-attended rallies, and pointing out how they remained unfulfilled.

Of the 288 assembly constituencies in the state, MNS had won one seat each in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

Maharashtra will go to polls in a single phase on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

It will largely be a fight between the ruling Mahayuti coalition of BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP and the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena-UBT and Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Raj Thackeray Should Have Opposed Modi'
'Raj Thackeray Should Have Opposed Modi'
Uddhav would have remained silent if...: Raj Thackeray
Uddhav would have remained silent if...: Raj Thackeray
Raj shares stage with Modi, justifies support to NDA
Raj shares stage with Modi, justifies support to NDA
Kohli pens heartfelt letter as AB enters Hall of Fame
Kohli pens heartfelt letter as AB enters Hall of Fame
Tandoor worker, hotelier held for 'spitting' on rotis
Tandoor worker, hotelier held for 'spitting' on rotis
NSG out, Amit Shah, Rajnath come under CRPF security
NSG out, Amit Shah, Rajnath come under CRPF security
Maharashtra hasn't seen one-party rule for 3 decades
Maharashtra hasn't seen one-party rule for 3 decades
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Raj Thackeray Steals Show At Modi Rally

Raj Thackeray Steals Show At Modi Rally

Why BJP, Shinde Sena are courting Raj Thackeray

Why BJP, Shinde Sena are courting Raj Thackeray

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances