Home  » News » Raj Thackeray faces flak over remarks on Sardar Patel

Raj Thackeray faces flak over remarks on Sardar Patel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 21, 2025 08:48 IST
July 21, 2025 08:48 IST

The Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and Patidar leaders in Gujarat have criticised Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray over his comments about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and former Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

IMAGE: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray. Photograph: @ShivSenaUBT_X/ANI Photo

They have also demanded a ban on Thackeray's entry to Gujarat and a first information report (FIR) against him.

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, the MNS chief said when migrants from Bihar were 'beaten up and driven away' in Gujarat, it did not become an issue, but a minor incident in Maharashtra became a national issue.

He also referred to Morarji Desai and Sardar Patel's alleged anti-Marathi stand after independence.

 

Over the past few weeks, MNS workers have been aggressively demanding that those living in Maharashtra learn Marathi. They have also assaulted a few shopkeepers for failing to respond in Marathi.

Gujarat Congress' newly appointed president Amit Chavda on Sunday said making a statement against 'Sardar Saheb' was akin to throwing dust in front of the sun.

"If you do politics on the soil of Gujarat, you will get an answer," he added.

Aam Aadmi Party's state president Isudan Gadhvi said Gujaratis will never tolerate Thackeray's remarks.

"Your politics is not working, so you are insulting not only the Gujarati people but also the leader of the entire country, Sardar Patel," he said.

Gadhvi appealed to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president CR Paatil to get an FIR registered against Thackeray.

"Sardar Patel united 565 princely states and created a united India. When Sardar Patel passed away, he had only Rs 261 in his account. Yet, some Maharashtra leaders are trying to further their political agenda by using derogatory language for such a great personality," he said.

Patidar leader Manoj Panara submitted a petition to the police in Morbi city, demanding a sedition case against Thackeray and a ban on his entry to Gujarat.

"We strongly condemn the comments he made about Sardar Saheb and former PM Morarji Desai. In the coming days, we will knock on the doors of courts and offices and take legal action against him," he said.

Patidar leader Alpesh Kathiria said Thackeray has no right to insult national icons.

Sardar Patel Group president Lalji Patel and Patidar Yuva Sangh led by Manoj Panara have also condemned Thackeray's statements. Panara has demanded that the MNS chief, whose mentality he termed 'narrow', be banned from entering Gujarat.

Lalji Patel alleged Thackeray has always been anti-Gujarati.

"He will never become a national leader unless he changes his stance against people from other states," Lalji Patel added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
