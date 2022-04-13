News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Raj Thackeray booked for wielding sword at public rally

Raj Thackeray booked for wielding sword at public rally

Source: PTI
April 13, 2022 16:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An offence has been registered against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray for allegedly wielding a sword during a public rally in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday, the  police said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: MNS chief Raj Thackeray addresses a rally in Thane, April 12, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Offences under sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act have been registered against Thackeray and the MNS' Thane and Palghar district chief Avinash Jadhav and Thane city chief Ravindra More, an official said.

 

The case was registered after Thackeray allegedly wielded a sword given to him by local party leaders during a public rally at Gadkari Chowk on Tuesday evening, he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BMC polls: Fadnavis-Raj meet triggers speculation
BMC polls: Fadnavis-Raj meet triggers speculation
'Raj Thackeray not against non-Maharashtrians'
'Raj Thackeray not against non-Maharashtrians'
Police monitoring situation: Maha govt over Azan row
Police monitoring situation: Maha govt over Azan row
SEE: Haydos' Mango Lesson!
SEE: Haydos' Mango Lesson!
The Ramzan Food Trail Is Back
The Ramzan Food Trail Is Back
Ram Navami violence: PMAY house demolished in MP
Ram Navami violence: PMAY house demolished in MP
Court acquits Akbaruddin Owaisi in hate speech case
Court acquits Akbaruddin Owaisi in hate speech case
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Remove loudspeakers from mosques before May 3: Raj

Remove loudspeakers from mosques before May 3: Raj

Remains underground for months: Pawar's dig at Raj

Remains underground for months: Pawar's dig at Raj

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances