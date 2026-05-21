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Raj Thackeray Acquitted In 2008 Railway Examinee Assault Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 21, 2026 13:46 IST

Raj Thackeray, leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has been acquitted in a 2008 case involving the alleged assault on Railway Recruitment Board examinees, marking a significant legal outcome.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Raj Thackeray and other accused acquitted in the 2008 Railway Recruitment Board examinee assault case.
  • The defence argued that Thackeray's presence at the scene of the alleged assault was not established.
  • The prosecution failed to produce evidence of provocative speeches allegedly made by Raj Thackeray.
  • Prosecution witnesses could not identify the accused during the trial.

A court in Thane on Thursday acquitted all the accused, including Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, in a 2008 case related to the alleged assault on Railway Recruitment Board examinees at Kalyan railway station by MNS activists.

Key Arguments in Raj Thackeray's Acquittal

Eight persons, including Thackeray, had been named as accused in the case. Two of the accused died during the pendency of the trial.

 

Advocate Sailesh Sadekar, who represented the accused persons, told the media that a magistrate declared the acquittal in open court. The detailed order is yet to follow, he said.

During the trial, the defence had contended that neither the chargesheet nor oral evidence established the presence of Thackeray at the spot of the alleged assault on Railway Recruitment Board examinees at Kalyan in 2008.

Lack of Evidence Against MNS Chief

It also argued that the prosecution had failed to produce any evidence of provocative speeches allegedly made by the MNS chief.

The prosecution witnesses also could not identify the alleged accused, the defence had submitted in court.

It had further argued that although the prosecution claimed nearly 150 students had appeared for the railway examination, no admit cards, identity proofs or related records were produced before the court.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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