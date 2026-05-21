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Raj Thackeray Acquitted In 2008 Railway Recruitment Board Assault Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 21, 2026 22:58 IST

Raj Thackeray, leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has been acquitted in a 2008 case involving the alleged assault on Railway Recruitment Board examinees, marking a significant legal victory.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Raj Thackeray and other accused acquitted in the 2008 Railway Recruitment Board assault case.
  • The defence argued Thackeray was not present at the scene of the alleged assault.
  • The prosecution failed to provide evidence of Thackeray's alleged provocative speeches.
  • Witnesses for the prosecution could not identify the accused during the trial.

A court in Thane on Thursday acquitted all the accused, including Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, in a 2008 case related to the alleged assault on Railway Recruitment Board examinees at Kalyan railway station by MNS activists.

Key Arguments in Raj Thackeray's Acquittal

Eight persons, including Thackeray, were named as accused in the case. Two of them died during the pendency of the trial.

 

Defence lawyer Sailesh Sadekar told the media that the magistrate pronounced the 'not guilty' verdict in the court and a detailed order was not yet available.

During the trial, the defence contended that neither the charge sheet nor oral evidence established Thackeray's presence at the spot.

Prosecution's Lack of Evidence

The prosecution failed to produce any evidence of provocative speeches allegedly made by the MNS chief, and its witnesses could not identify the accused, the defence submitted.

It further argued that although the prosecution claimed nearly 150 students had appeared for the railway examination, no admit cards, identity proofs or related records were produced.

MNS Reaction to the Verdict

Reacting to the court order, MNS Mumbai president Sandeep Deshpande said, "We are glad that Raj Thackeray has been acquitted. He was falsely implicated as he was not even present when the incident occurred."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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