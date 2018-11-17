Raj poll: Congress fields Jaswant Singh's son against Vasundhara Raje

November 17, 2018 16:15 IST

The Congress released it second list of 32 candidates for the December 7 assembly election in Rajasthan on Saturday, fielding former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra against Chief Minister Vansundhara Raje from Jhalrapatan constituency.

The second list was released by the Congress general secretary and in-charge of Rajasthan Mukul Wasnik.

The opposition party had declared 152 candidates in the first list on Thursday night.

Manvendra Singh, a former BJP MLA from Sheo, in September quit the saffron party to join the Congress ahead of the assembly election.

Senior Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and CP Joshi, are contesting the state election.