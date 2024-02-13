News
Nitish MLA booked for 'trying to bribe' colleague to join RJD

Nitish MLA booked for 'trying to bribe' colleague to join RJD

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 13, 2024 10:08 IST
A first information report (FIR) has been lodged by an MLA of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United against a party colleague, alleging that he was offered a bribe of Rs 10 crore and a ministerial berth for switching over to the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led 'Mahagathbandhan' ahead of the trust vote.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives at the State Legislative Assembly for the floor test of his government, in Patna on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The case was lodged at Kotwali police station here by Sudhanshu Shekhar, who represents the Harlakhi seat of Madhubani district, said Krishna Murari Prasad, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Law and Order), Patna.

 

"The MLA had registered his complaint on February 11. We have filed a case under relevant sections of IPC and launched an investigation," Prasad said.

The new National Democratic Alliance government headed by Kumar won the trust vote on Monday.

Three MLAs of the RJD, the Mahagathbandhan's largest constituent, had switched over to the ruling coalition before the confidence vote.

However, the deputy SP said the JD-U MLA has accused a party colleague of offering him the princely amount, or settle for a cabinet berth in the new government, for helping the opposition grouping turn the tables on the BJP-led coalition.

"The complainant has also accused another JD-U MLA of trying to kidnap two other legislators of the party with a view to preventing them from taking part in the trust vote. All aspects of the case are being looked into," Prasad added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
