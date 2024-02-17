News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Raj Bhavan will shelter 'tortured' Sandeshkhali women: Guv

Raj Bhavan will shelter 'tortured' Sandeshkhali women: Guv

By Sudipto Chowdhury
February 17, 2024 23:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday said the doors of Raj Bhavan are open for the women of trouble-torn Sandeshkhali who feel unsafe in their homes.

IMAGE: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose (left) meets a woman who was affected by the violence of Sandeshkhali, in North 24 Parganas, February 12, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking to PTI, Bose, who considers himself the Rakhi brother of the women in Sandeshkhali, vowed to do everything in his power to protect them.

 

He assured that the "tortured" women from Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district could seek refuge in Raj Bhavan, where they would be provided with shelter, food, and security.

"Doors of Raj Bhavan are open for victimised women who can come and stay here. We will provide them shelter, food, and security," Bose told PTI.

The governor said women feeling threatened could contact the 'Peace Room' at Raj Bhavan by dialing 033-22001641 to lodge complaints.

He assured that prompt action would be taken, asserting, "Our Peace Room is always open, and any victim from Sandeshkhali can call to lodge any complaint."

Notably, Raj Bhavan had previously provided shelter to individuals who faced threats in their localities during the violence surrounding last year's panchayat polls in the state.

Asked whether he would revisit Sandeshkhali if the situation demanded, Bose replied, "At the moment, the well-being of Sandeshkhali is my top priority. I will visit the place again if it is required."

Bose had recently visited Sandeshkhali and promised assistance to the women there.

He described the situation in Sandeshkhali as "ghastly, shocking, and shattering" and is believed to have submitted a report to the Union home ministry.

In his report to the people of Bengal, Bose highlighted the locals' demand for the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe their allegations.

He also recommended a judicial inquiry into the matter.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Sudipto Chowdhury Kolkata
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
WB child rights panel to probe Sandeshkhali incident
WB child rights panel to probe Sandeshkhali incident
Explained: What is happening in Sandeshkhali?
Explained: What is happening in Sandeshkhali?
Sandeshkhali: HC lifts Sec 144, takes up abuse case
Sandeshkhali: HC lifts Sec 144, takes up abuse case
Kamal Nath's MP son drops Cong from X bio
Kamal Nath's MP son drops Cong from X bio
Kamal Nath lands in Delhi, next stop BJP?
Kamal Nath lands in Delhi, next stop BJP?
Hockey: India women stun World No 3 Australia
Hockey: India women stun World No 3 Australia
Bail to 3 men who 'escaped' to India from Kuwait
Bail to 3 men who 'escaped' to India from Kuwait
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Sandeshkhali: NCSC recommends Prez rule in Bengal

Sandeshkhali: NCSC recommends Prez rule in Bengal

Sandeshkhali: NCPCR seeks probe into cruelty on kid

Sandeshkhali: NCPCR seeks probe into cruelty on kid

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances