Rains Flood Guwahati

As the monsoon recedes from most of India, Guwahati was flooded after incessant rainfall.
IMAGE: A rickshawwallah wades through a flooded area in Anil Nagar with his passengers. All photographs: ANI Photo
IMAGE: State Disaster Response Force personnel rescue citizens from a flooded area, here and below.
IMAGE: National Disaster Response Force personnel distribute relief to flood affected citizens.
IMAGE: Residents place stairs to climb onto their house from a submerged area.
IMAGE: A view of a waterlogged locality in Guwahati.
IMAGE: Citizens with their essentials wade through a waterlogged area.
IMAGE: A man wades through a waterlogged street.
IMAGE: People wade through the flooded road in Rajgrah.
IMAGE: A house collapse on Zoo-Narengi road due to a landslide triggered by the incessant rains.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com