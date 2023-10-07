News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rains Flood Guwahati

Rains Flood Guwahati

By REDIFF NEWS
October 07, 2023 12:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As the monsoon recedes from most of India, Guwahati was flooded after incessant rainfall.

 

IMAGE: A rickshawwallah wades through a flooded area in Anil Nagar with his passengers. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: State Disaster Response Force personnel rescue citizens from a flooded area, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: National Disaster Response Force personnel distribute relief to flood affected citizens.

 

IMAGE: Residents place stairs to climb onto their house from a submerged area.

 

IMAGE: A view of a waterlogged locality in Guwahati.

 

IMAGE: Citizens with their essentials wade through a waterlogged area.

 

IMAGE: A man wades through a waterlogged street.

 

IMAGE: People wade through the flooded road in Rajgrah.

 

IMAGE: A house collapse on Zoo-Narengi road due to a landslide triggered by the incessant rains.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Sikkim floods: 26 dead, including 7 soldiers
Sikkim floods: 26 dead, including 7 soldiers
Rain multiplies Delhi's woes, roads still inundated
Rain multiplies Delhi's woes, roads still inundated
Beware, An Angry River!
Beware, An Angry River!
'Ready for war', says Israel as Hamas fires rockets
'Ready for war', says Israel as Hamas fires rockets
Rizwan's winning formula for ODI World Cup dominance
Rizwan's winning formula for ODI World Cup dominance
Don't mislead public through...: NMC to doctors
Don't mislead public through...: NMC to doctors
Indian Wheels for Vande Bharat Trains
Indian Wheels for Vande Bharat Trains
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

How Urban Flooding Affects Lives

How Urban Flooding Affects Lives

1 dead, 400 rescued as heavy rains flood Nagpur

1 dead, 400 rescued as heavy rains flood Nagpur

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances