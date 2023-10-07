Rains Flood Guwahati

As the monsoon recedes from most of India, Guwahati was flooded after incessant rainfall.

IMAGE: A rickshawwallah wades through a flooded area in Anil Nagar with his passengers. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: State Disaster Response Force personnel rescue citizens from a flooded area, here and below.

IMAGE: National Disaster Response Force personnel distribute relief to flood affected citizens.

IMAGE: Residents place stairs to climb onto their house from a submerged area.

IMAGE: A view of a waterlogged locality in Guwahati.

IMAGE: Citizens with their essentials wade through a waterlogged area.

IMAGE: A man wades through a waterlogged street.

IMAGE: People wade through the flooded road in Rajgrah.

IMAGE: A house collapse on Zoo-Narengi road due to a landslide triggered by the incessant rains.

