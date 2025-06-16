Rain batters Mumbai again; local trains, metro services hit

Incessant rains lashed Mumbai on Monday morning, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting road traffic, suburban trains and metro rail services, officials said.

IMAGE: People walk amid the heavy downpour near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies with the possibility of heavy rainfall at a few places in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours.

According to civic officials, the island city recorded an average rainfall of 95 mm, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 58 and 75 mm rainfall, respectively, in 24 hours, ending at 8 am.

A high tide of 4.21 metres is expected at 3.31 pm, followed by another high tide of 3.44 metres at 3.31 am on Tuesday. A low tide of 1.86 metres will occur at 9.41 pm, while a low tide of 1.33 metres is forecast at 9.10 am on Tuesday.

The city and suburbs witnessed incessant rainfall, with intermittent spells of heavy showers that caused water-logging in several low-lying areas, officials said.

Suburban train services on the Central and Western Railway were also running late.

Some passengers claimed the Central Railway services were delayed by 20 to 30 minutes during the morning rush hour.

The metro service on the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova line was briefly disrupted in the afternoon after a plastic sheet fell on overhead wires at Azad Nagar station.

"The services are running normally now. Due to heavy winds, a plastic sheet from a nearby construction site flew onto the overhead electrical line near the Azad Nagar Metro station, disrupting train services," Mumbai Metro One informed on X.