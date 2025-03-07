Railway Staff Sacked For Throwing Garbage From Train

A railway sanitation worker has been sacked after a viral video showed him throwing trash and garbage from a train.

IMAGE: A screen grab shows the railway employee throwing the garbage out of the train. Photograph: Screen grab courtesy kantineast/X

A passenger shot a video of the railway worker throwing garbage out of the train and posted it online.

The incident occurred on February 27, on board the Subedarganj-Lokmanya Tilak Special Fare train (04115) operating between Prayagraj and Mumbai.

The passenger states in the video, 'Yeh dekhiye, yeh uncle saara kachra baahar phek rahey hain tracks pe. Yeh hai Indian Railways ki haalat (this railway employee is throwing all the garbage on the tracks. This is the condition of Indian Railways).'

A fellow passenger is then heard intervening in the video to say, 'Aisa nahi karne ka, phir yeh garbage can yahan kyun rakha hai? (you should not do this. What is the point of this garbage can then?)'

To which the railway employee responds, 'Khaali kahaan karenge? (Where shall I empty the dustbin?)'

When the video was posted on social media it led to outrage among citizens who stated that the Railways cannot appoint staff with no civic sense.

The railway ministry stepped in and asked for details of the train, which the person who shot the video provided.

On March 6, the ministry of railways posted on X (external link): 'This staff was removed on 27/2, the same day on which he committed this act.'

In another post on X the handle RailwaySeva (external link) posted: 'The OBHS staff named Kanchan Lal working in special train 04115 has been removed from job. Also heavy penalty imposed on OBHS contractor. Indian Railways is working 24/7 for the service of the nation.'

OBHS is the On Board House Keeping Service which has been outsourced to a third party by Indian Railways.