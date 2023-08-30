News
Conductor sacked for halting bus for namazis found dead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 30, 2023 21:00 IST
The bus conductor, who was dismissed from service for allegedly halting the vehicle to allow two Muslim passengers to offer namaz on the road, was found dead on a railway track in the Ghiror area in Mainpuri, police said on Wednesday.

Image used only for respresentation. Photograph: Elke Scholiers/Getty Images

The body of Mohit Yadav (30) of Khushal village was found lying on a railway track at Kosma station Sunday night by the rail staff, they said.

Yadav's family members said he was under 'acute depression' after his dismissal from service and might have ended his life by jumping before a train.

 

Yadav, who was a contractual employee with the Uttar Pradesh Roadways, along with the bus driver, was sacked for stopping the vehicle in the middle of the night on June 3 to allow two passengers to offer namaz on the road.

Officials had said the action was taken as stopping the bus at a secluded place could have led to an untoward incident like loot and put at risk the lives of passengers who included women.

We received a call about Mohit's body being found late Sunday night, Rohit Yadav, the younger brother of the deceased, told PTI.

He said his brother might have taken the extreme step by jumping in front of the train as he was 'under depression'.

Rohit also showed a video conversation with his deceased brother in which he is heard saying that the bus was stopped at the request of some passengers for urinating. He is heard saying that some passengers got down and two of them offered namaz during the halting time.

Passengers had raised objection for allowing two men to offer namaz and had made a video of the incident and made it public.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
