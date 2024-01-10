News
Rahul's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' faces hurdle in Manipur

Rahul's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' faces hurdle in Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 10, 2024 16:05 IST
The Congress on Wednesday said the Manipur government has denied it permission to start the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from the Palace grounds in Imphal and asserted that it is determined to begin the march from the northeastern state and has sought permission for another location in the city.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi''s yatra will cover 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly segments in 66 days. Photograph: ANI Photo

At a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Congress general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal launched a pamphlet and a website on the yatra.

Replying to a reporter's question, Venugopal said the Manipur government has declined permission for starting the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Imphal's Palace grounds.

 

He asserted that the Congress is determined to start the yatra from Manipur and said the party has sought permission to start the march from another location in Imphal.

The yatra, which is scheduled to begin on January 14, will cover 6,713 kilometres and the participants will travel on buses and foot.

The yatra being organised ahead of the 2024 general election will cover 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly segments in 66 days.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
'BJP Is Scared Of Rahul Post Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Rahul's yatra to cover 15 states, now renamed as...
Dec 2023 to April 2024, BJP Has Packed Schedule
India to be a $30 trn economy by 2047: Sitharaman
'Maldives must make statement to repair India ties'
Muizzu used anti-India narrative in polls: EU report
Still driven at 36, Djokovic poised for Aus Open win
