On Friday, October 20, 2023, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi stopped by a roadside eatery at Kondagattu town in Jagital and cooked a dosa.

Rahul is in Telangana for the party's Vijayabheri Yatra, canvassing votes for the assembly election scheduled for November 30.

All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Was the dosa good, Rahul wants to know from the person he feeds it to.

Rahul, if you want to cook dosas for your mum, sister, niece and nephew in Delhi, may we suggest you check out the recipes below and in the related links alongside?

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com