Rahul to cut short US trip in view of J-K, Haryana polls

In view of the forthcoming Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assembly polls, Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi has shortened his Unites States of America trip by 5-7 days, said sources.

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

As per the sources, Rahul Gandhi's US visit, which is scheduled in September, was about to last around 10-12 days but it has been shortened to 5-7 days.

As per the changes, many of his programs have been cancelled.

This will be Rahul Gandhi's first visit ever since he became leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha.

The sources added that LoP Rahul Gandhi will address the Indian diaspora in Texas.

According to sources Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kickstart the campaigning for the party in the second week of September in the absence of Rahul.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can address 5 to 7 road shows and more than 15 election rallies in both the states, out of which more than a dozen rallies are scheduled in Haryana.

The Congress has announced an alliance with the National Conference for the Jammu and Kashmir polls, while in Haryana, it has decided to contest the elections alone, dismissing all speculations of tying up with the Aam Aadmi Part.

Polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1 while the election in Haryana is scheduled in single poll on October 1

The counting of votes will take place on October 4.