Rahul targets PM over release of Bilkis Bano gangrape convicts

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the release of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case and said the entire country is seeing the difference between his words and deeds.

IMAGE: A man offers sweets to people convicted for rape and murder in the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 post-Godhra riots, after they came out of the Godhra sub-jail after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy, in Godhra. Photograph: PTI Photo

Rahul asked what message is being sent out to the women of the country through such decisions.

The BJP government in Gujarat released all the 11 people convicted for the rape of a pregnant Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots, under its remission policy.

"Those who raped a five-month pregnant woman and killed her three-year-old daughter were released during 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. What message is being given to the women of the country by those who peddle lies about 'Nari Shakti'?

"Prime Minister ji, the entire country is seeing the difference between your words and deeds," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Priyanka too took to Twitter to write, "The release by the BJP government of the criminals who were convicted from all the courts for the crime of gang-rape and murder of a pregnant woman, welcome in front of the camera - is it not the height of injustice and insensitivity? @narendramodi Respect for women only for speeches? Women are asking."