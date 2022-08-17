News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul targets PM over release of Bilkis Bano gangrape convicts

Rahul targets PM over release of Bilkis Bano gangrape convicts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: August 17, 2022 14:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the release of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case and said the entire country is seeing the difference between his words and deeds.

IMAGE: A man offers sweets to people convicted for rape and murder in the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 post-Godhra riots, after they came out of the Godhra sub-jail after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy, in Godhra. Photograph: PTI Photo

Rahul asked what message is being sent out to the women of the country through such decisions.

The BJP government in Gujarat released all the 11 people convicted for the rape of a pregnant Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots, under its remission policy.

 

"Those who raped a five-month pregnant woman and killed her three-year-old daughter were released during 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. What message is being given to the women of the country by those who peddle lies about 'Nari Shakti'?

"Prime Minister ji, the entire country is seeing the difference between your words and deeds," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Priyanka too took to Twitter to write, "The release by the BJP government of the criminals who were convicted from all the courts for the crime of gang-rape and murder of a pregnant woman, welcome in front of the camera - is it not the height of injustice and insensitivity? @narendramodi Respect for women only for speeches? Women are asking."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Guj govt said about release of Bilkis convicts
What Guj govt said about release of Bilkis convicts
All I wanted was justice, not revenge, says Bilkis Bano
All I wanted was justice, not revenge, says Bilkis Bano
I-Day: PM hails 'nari shakti', faces Oppn questions
I-Day: PM hails 'nari shakti', faces Oppn questions
GAIL feels blowback from Ukraine war
GAIL feels blowback from Ukraine war
Are YOU Ready For Fawad Khan Again?
Are YOU Ready For Fawad Khan Again?
In 75th year of Independence, India may shut down BICL
In 75th year of Independence, India may shut down BICL
Musk's tweet about buying Man United no joke for fans
Musk's tweet about buying Man United no joke for fans
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Bilkis case: 11 convicts released, family surprised

Bilkis case: 11 convicts released, family surprised

We were victims of politics: Bilkis case convict

We were victims of politics: Bilkis case convict

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances