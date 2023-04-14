News
Rahul starts vacating official bungalow, shifts belonging to mother's house

Rahul starts vacating official bungalow, shifts belonging to mother's house

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 14, 2023 17:46 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has started shifting his belongings from his 12, Tughlaq Lane residence as he was asked to vacate the premises by April 22 following his disqualification from Lok Sabha.

IMAGE: Trucks from Rahul Gandhi's 12 Tughlak Lane bungalow, carrying his belongings, arrive at the residence of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence in Delhi. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Two trucks were seen parked outside his residence and the belongings were later shifted to his mother's 10, Janpath residence.

 

Sources said Gandhi is likely to soon vacate the official bungalow allotted to him.

While Rahul Gandhi has seen a number of houses, he may also opt to stay with his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat had sent Gandhi a notice asking him to vacate the premises by April 22 following his disqualification as MP after his conviction and two-year sentence by a Surat court in a defamation case.

A few years ago, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also asked to vacate her Lodhi Estate bungalow as SPC cover was removed from her security.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
