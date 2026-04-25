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Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi, Mamata For Allegedly Ignoring The Poor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 25, 2026 17:41 IST

Rahul Gandhi sharply criticised Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee at a West Bengal rally, accusing them of favouring the rich and neglecting the needs of the poor.

Key Points

  • Rahul Gandhi accuses Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee of prioritising the rich over the poor.
  • Gandhi claims both Modi and Banerjee are focused on power and not creating job opportunities.
  • Gandhi alleges Modi spreads hatred and fear, while the Congress promotes unity.
  • He criticises Modi's demonetisation and GST implementation for harming small industries.
  • Gandhi asserts that West Bengal's industrial decline is due to the Left Front and TMC.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday sought to put Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the same bracket, accusing both of helping the rich instead of the poor, while hankering for power.

Gandhi's Criticism of Modi and Banerjee

Addressing an election rally at Serampore in Hooghly district, Gandhi said that Modi "claims to be a 'deshbhakt' (patriot), but is selling off the country".

 

"While CM Mamata Banerjee is helping the rich, and not the poor in West Bengal, Modi is doing the same across the country... Both have nothing to do with creating job opportunities. They want power but don't work for people," he said.

Allegations of Spreading Hatred and Division

"Wherever the PM goes, he spreads hatred and fear among people," the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha alleged.

He claimed that the country is witnessing a fight between two ideologies.

"It is the Congress' unity and brotherhood against the BJP and RSS' hatred and violence," he added.

Economic Policies Under Scrutiny

He accused the PM of harming small industries in the country through demonetisation and implementing GST in a "wrongful manner".

"West Bengal used to be the centre of industry in the country, but first the Left Front and then the TMC have destroyed everything," he claimed.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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