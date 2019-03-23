Rahul attacks Mamata in West Bengal

March 23, 2019 19:49 IST

Launching his party's poll campaign in West Bengal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying she makes only "fake promises" and "lies to the people" like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul said the Congress workers are beaten up in West Bengal and added, "Let our government to power in Delhi, then you shall see what happens."

Addressing his maiden poll rally in West Bengal's Malda, he said, "Did the youth get employment, did the farmers receive any help? Like Modi, Mamata Banerjee makes only fake promises and lies to the people."

He went on to add, "On the one hand, Narendra Modi ji lies and on the other hand, your Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) keeps on making promises but nothing happens... Mamata has done nothing for the state. She just gives long speeches. Everyone knows about Bengal... the state is running for just one person."

Rahul expressed confidence that the Congress will form the government in West Bengal in the next assembly polls.

The Congress president also took a jibe at Modi's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign, saying he is watchman only for the rich people as the poor people do not need guards.

"In 2014, chowkidar (a reference to Modi) said, 'I do not want to be the prime minister, I want to become a 'chowkidar'. After being caught on his lies, he says 'we all are 'chowkidar'. Modi ji, the poor do not keep 'chowkidars'. Only the rich people do. Modi should know that watchmen are not found in the houses of the poor but only at the residences of rich people like Anil Ambani."

Rahul also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party spreads hatred, while his Congress party speaks about brotherhood.

"We bring all religions together and talk about brotherhood, while the BJP spreads hatred among people in forms of language and religion," he said.

He also said that the Congress has decided to introduce a minimum income guarantee scheme, if it comes to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Under the proposed scheme, a certain amount will be directly deposited in the accounts of the beneficiaries.

"We will fight poverty through minimum income guarantee," he added.

West Bengal will have polling in all seven phases of the elections which begin on April 11 and conclude on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.