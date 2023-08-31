News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul seeks JPC probe into Adani family investing in own shares

Rahul seeks JPC probe into Adani family investing in own shares

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 31, 2023 18:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) should probe reports that Adani family associates invested 'hundreds of millions' in the company through opaque investment funds based in Mauritius.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference, in Mumbai on August 31, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Billionaire Gautam Adani's group was on Thursday hit by fresh allegations of associates of the promoter family using Mauritius-based 'opaque' investment funds to secretly invest hundreds of millions of dollars to fuel the spectacular rise in group stocks during 2013 to 2018, a charge the conglomerate denied vehemently.

 

A thorough investigation should take place in the Adani matter, Rahul Gandhi told reporters in Mumbai.

"Why is PM Modi silent? Why doesn't he get this investigated," Gandhi asked.

"Prominent global financial newspapers have raised very important questions on the Adani matter," Rahul Gandhi said, brandishing copies of the newspapers.

"India's reputation is at stake ahead of the G20 meet in the country. PM Modi should take action and get the Adani issue investigated," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Adani Stocks: Was Price Rigging Allowed?
Adani Stocks: Was Price Rigging Allowed?
'Adani Group is a man-made disaster in the making'
'Adani Group is a man-made disaster in the making'
Adani-Hindenburg row: Sebi requests SC for more time
Adani-Hindenburg row: Sebi requests SC for more time
Asian Games hockey: Lalit makes comeback
Asian Games hockey: Lalit makes comeback
Nayanthara Makes Her Debut Again!
Nayanthara Makes Her Debut Again!
Key infra sector growth rises to 8% in July
Key infra sector growth rises to 8% in July
Viacom 18 bags BCCI media rights for digital and TV
Viacom 18 bags BCCI media rights for digital and TV
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Despite Modi govt's best efforts...: Cong on Adani row

Despite Modi govt's best efforts...: Cong on Adani row

Why Is Govt Silent On Adani Controversy?

Why Is Govt Silent On Adani Controversy?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances