Rahul seeks JPC probe into Adani family investing in own shares

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) should probe reports that Adani family associates invested 'hundreds of millions' in the company through opaque investment funds based in Mauritius.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference, in Mumbai on August 31, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Billionaire Gautam Adani's group was on Thursday hit by fresh allegations of associates of the promoter family using Mauritius-based 'opaque' investment funds to secretly invest hundreds of millions of dollars to fuel the spectacular rise in group stocks during 2013 to 2018, a charge the conglomerate denied vehemently.

A thorough investigation should take place in the Adani matter, Rahul Gandhi told reporters in Mumbai.

"Why is PM Modi silent? Why doesn't he get this investigated," Gandhi asked.

"Prominent global financial newspapers have raised very important questions on the Adani matter," Rahul Gandhi said, brandishing copies of the newspapers.

"India's reputation is at stake ahead of the G20 meet in the country. PM Modi should take action and get the Adani issue investigated," he said.