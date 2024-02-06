News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul scoffs at BJP's 'obsession with dog' over video

Rahul scoffs at BJP's 'obsession with dog' over video

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: February 06, 2024 16:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he offered a biscuit to a dog owner to feed the animal after it refused to eat from his hands.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers a biscuit to a dog as he leads the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. Photograph: ANI Photo

His clarification came after a video showing him offering a biscuit rejected by a dog to a person went viral on social media, with BJP leaders alleging this was how he treated workers of his party.

"The dog was nervous and shivering... When I gave it a biscuit, the dog got scared. Then, I gave the biscuit to the owner, saying it will eat from your hand. Then, the owner gave it and the dog ate the biscuit. Then, what is the issue?" Gandhi told reporters when queried about it.

 

"I don't understand what is the BJP's obsession with the dog?" Gandhi added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday night reacted to the viral video, with a post on X, saying, "... Not only Rahul Gandhi but the entire family could not make me eat that biscuit. I am a proud Assamese and Indian. I refused to eat and resign from the Congress."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Rahul Gandhi should abandon his yatra'
'Rahul Gandhi should abandon his yatra'
'Politics can't be a part time job'
'Politics can't be a part time job'
Yatra's Message Was Bigger Than Rahul G
Yatra's Message Was Bigger Than Rahul G
Paris Olympics chief faces legal probe over pay
Paris Olympics chief faces legal probe over pay
9 dead, 200 hurt in blast at MP firecrackers factory
9 dead, 200 hurt in blast at MP firecrackers factory
India hockey player Varun accused of raping minor
India hockey player Varun accused of raping minor
ED raids Kejriwal PS; attempt to scare, says Atishi
ED raids Kejriwal PS; attempt to scare, says Atishi
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Pidi tweets for me: Rahul Gandhi on his Twitter popularity

Pidi tweets for me: Rahul Gandhi on his Twitter popularity

'Rahul Gandhi Has Learnt Nothing'

'Rahul Gandhi Has Learnt Nothing'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances